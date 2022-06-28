TSEWA meets to discuss financial assistance to war veterans and students

The 7th annual general body meeting of the Tri-Services Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association (TSEWA) was held in the city on Tuesday, where financial support given to the members and other issues were discussed.

Ex-officio president Commodore (Retd.) Sudheer Parakala said that the organisation has representation from all the States in India and six foreign countries, to take care of the welfare of ex-servicemen, their families and war widows.

He said that in the last seven years, TSEWA gave away more than ₹46 lakh to poor students from various colleges, to needy veterans who are not eligible for pension, and war widows in penury.

Mr. Parakala appreciated the efforts of Col GS N. Agarwal, the chief guest, and others who were instrumental in acquisition of a permanent premise near College of Defence Management with generous donations.

Maj Gen Shibnath Mukherjee, president of East Zone, presented a cheque of ₹65,000 towards tuition fee from the Charity Division to Monika Mallesh to pursue her MBBS.

K. Anil, BSc final year student, and G. Gomathi, B.Com final year student from Railway Degree College, Lallaguda, also received cheques from Madhuri Seva Fund, a press release said.

Col Parvathesam, general secretary; Col Vijay Salins; Col Sitaramaiah; Brigadier CS Vidyasagar and Cdr Chandrasekhar also spoke.