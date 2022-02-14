TSERC to hold public hearing on ARR, RST of Discoms from Feb. 18

Stakeholders and people having objections, suggestions can attend them

Stakeholders and people having objections, suggestions can attend them

Public hearing on the aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) and retail supply tariff (RST) for the year 2022-23 submitted to the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) by Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd and Southern Power Distribution Company will commence on February 18.

According the hearing scheduled released by the TSERC on Monday, hearing on the ARR/RST of the Cooperative Electricity Supply Society (CESS), Sircilla, will be held from 11 a.m. on February 18 at Padmanayaka Kalyanamandapam, Siddipet Road, Vidyanagar, Sircilla.

Hearing on ARR and RST of TSNPDCL will be held on February 21 at Zilla Parja Parishad Hall, Opp. District Courts’ Building Complex, Hanmakonda, from 11 a.m.

Similarly, hearing on the ARR and RST of TSSPDCL will be held on February 23 at Kalyana Sai Gardens, Pulla Reddy Colony, Near Scholars B.Ed College, Peddamandi Road, Wanaparthy, from 11 a.m. and on February 25 at Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Federation House, Red Hills, Hyderabad, also from 11 a.m.

All stakeholders and general public having objections and suggestions on the ARR/RST could attend the hearing to express their views.