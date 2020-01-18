TSERC forum meet held

The first State coordination forum meeting of Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) was held here on Saturday. Chaired by TSERC Chairman T. Sriranga Rao and members M.D. Manohar Raju (Technical) and B. Krishnaiah (Finance), member-convenor of the forum and Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao and CMDs of TS-Southern Distribution Company G. Raghuma Reddy and TS-Northern Distribution Company A. Gopal Rao attended the meeting. The meeting discussed the key performance indicators of the energy sector in the State and also the future road map for the sector.