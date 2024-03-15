ADVERTISEMENT

TSERC extends power tariff of 2023-24 for 2024-25 too

March 15, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Hyderabad

Discoms told to immediately file the regular petitions for the determination of the aggregate revenue requirement

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) issued interim orders on Friday that the retail supply tariff (RST) and cross-subsidy surcharge (CSS) as finalised for 2023-24 on March 24, 2023 would be applicable for 2024-24 to be implemented from April 1.

In the orders issued, Chairman of the Commission T. Sriranga Rao, members B. Krishnaiah and M.D. Manohar Raju have directed the two Discoms — Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd and Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd — to file the regular petitions for the determination of the aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) for the control period 2024-25 to 2028-29, RST and CSS for 2024-25 immediately.

The two Discoms failed to file their ARRs for 2024-25, which was due in November last year on the pretext of elections to the Assembly.

