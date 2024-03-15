GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TSERC extends power tariff of 2023-24 for 2024-25 too

Discoms told to immediately file the regular petitions for the determination of the aggregate revenue requirement

March 15, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) issued interim orders on Friday that the retail supply tariff (RST) and cross-subsidy surcharge (CSS) as finalised for 2023-24 on March 24, 2023 would be applicable for 2024-24 to be implemented from April 1.

In the orders issued, Chairman of the Commission T. Sriranga Rao, members B. Krishnaiah and M.D. Manohar Raju have directed the two Discoms — Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd and Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd — to file the regular petitions for the determination of the aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) for the control period 2024-25 to 2028-29, RST and CSS for 2024-25 immediately.

The two Discoms failed to file their ARRs for 2024-25, which was due in November last year on the pretext of elections to the Assembly.

