TSEC notifies campaign time for ULB elections

The Telangana State Election Commission has advised the political parties and candidates against conducting electioneering in the urban local bodies during the period of 48 hours ending with the conclusion of the election.

In a circular, the TSEC said people should not hold public meetings or processions in connection with the election time during the 48 hours. Display of any election matter by means of cinematography, television or other similar apparatus had also been prohibited. Holding of musical concerts any theatrical performance or any other entertainment or amusement with a view to attracting members of the public would also be not allowed during the 48-hour period.

The commission said persons found guilty of contravention of the provisions would be punishable with imprisonment that could extent to two years or fine or both. The notification assumes significance in the light of the arrangements being made for the conduct of elections to Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Ramagundam municipal corporations and the municipalities and the Commission asserted that the prohibitory orders had been issued in order to ensure free and fair elections.