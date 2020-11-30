TSEC gears up for live streaming and webcasting of poll proceedings

Technical reasons cited for not deploying facial recognition software

As the stage is set for the conduct of election to 150 divisions of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, the State election authority, the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC), has made adequate arrangements for webcasting of the elections from important polling stations, including several sensitive ones.

The TSEC has decided to enable live recording and webcasting of the proceedings from close to 2,300 polling stations, more than one fourth of the total 9,101 polling stations, across the GHMC limits. As many as 3,000 student volunteers have been roped in for the purpose and have been given extensive training in this direction.

These volunteers will be positioned in the polling stations along with dongles and laptops equipped with web cameras for live streaming and live recording of the proceedings in the polling stations allotted to them. Systems have been put in place in the TSEC’s office from where the officials could monitor the proceedings in these polling stations live from time to time to check for any interruptions.

The video-recorded proceedings will be recorded on the pen drives and would be handed over to the election authorities along with other election material the same day for preserving the record. The live recording, according to officials, would act as deterrent against people trying to indulge in violation of the norms and would enable conduct of the polls in a smooth way.

“We have enrolled 5,800 student volunteers of whom, 3,000 attended the training sessions. We have surplus volunteers to meet the requirements and carrying out seamless recording of the proceedings,” a senior official told The Hindu. The election authority embarked upon webcasting of the proceedings after a similar equipment proved successful in the previous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Though it was initially planned to introduce facial recognition software for identifying the voters through the database available with the Commission, the idea was given up for the time bring due to technical/logistical reasons. The Telangana State Technology Services had developed facial technology Mobile application. But the image processing server was reportedly taking huge time while transferring the over 1.2 lakh records of electoral roll voter images.

The TSTS informed that it was able to transfer only 2,500 records of the total records till Sunday as the server was not responding properly. Since the process has been taken up for the first time involving huge records, several challenges were faced while testing the application. “Due to non-availability of sufficient time, the TSTS informed the GHMC Commissioner that they are unable to provide facial recognition technology in the current election,” a senior official said.