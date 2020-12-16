TSEC disqualifies 260 gram panchayat leaders

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI:

16 December 2020 16:52 IST

Of the total 260 disqualified leaders, 29 are defeated sarpanches, 188 defeated ward members and 43 elected Ward members.

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has disqualified 29 Sarpanch candidates and 231 Ward members candidates of various villages of Bibinagar mandal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri disrtrict.

The communication attached with the list of disqualified leaders dated 08.12.2020, was available to media persons on Wednesday.

TSEC stated that the 260 GP leaders were disqualified, for non-submission of the final expenditure account of their election, the first general elections to gram panchayats, 2019, which were held in January.

As per the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, the members should submit their expenditure accounts within 45 days from the date of announcement of result.

Also, as per the Act, the disqualified leaders cannot contest elections, and will lose any other position, if already holding, for three years, i.e., till 07.12.2023.