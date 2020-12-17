TSEC disqualifies 260 GP candidates

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has disqualified 29 Sarpanch candidates and 231 ward members of various villages of Bibinagar mandal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.
The communication attached with the list of disqualified members dated December 8, 2020, was available to the media on Wednesday.
The TSEC stated that the 260 GP candidates, both rejected and elected, were disqualified for non-submission of the final expenditure account of their election, the first general election to gram panchayats 2019, which was held in January.
Of the total 260 disqualified candidates, 29 are defeated Sarpanches, 188 defeated ward members and 43 elected ward members.
As per the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act 2018, members should submit their expenditure accounts within 45 days from the date of announcement of result. Also, the disqualified members cannot contest elections, and will lose any other position, if already holding, for three years i.e., till December 7, 2023.
