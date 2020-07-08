TSDDCF to go solar, save around ₹71 lakh

HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (TSDDCF) has decided to go solar to save the huge expenditure incurred on account of conventional power bills.

The TSDDCF, one of the largest seller of dairy products under the brand name, Vijaya Telangana, has decided to set up solar power units at its main office as well as eight dairies and 11 chilling centres in different districts.

The federation signed a memorandum of understanding with Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) in this direction on Wednesday.

According to federation managing director G. Srinivas Rao, the TSDDCF is hopeful of saving ₹36.75 lakh power bills every year at its head office, and the savings were expected to be of the order of ₹34.18 lakh in the district offices and chilling centres.

The TSREDCO would implement the project under RESCO model, a zero investment model in which consumer would pay only for the electricity generated while the plant would be owned by the developer. The TSREDCO would also take the responsibility of maintenance and repairs of the plants for 25 years.