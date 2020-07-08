TSDDCF to go solar, save around ₹71 lakh

The Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (TSDDCF) has decided to go solar to save the huge expenditure incurred on account of conventional power bills.
The TSDDCF, one of the largest seller of dairy products under the brand name, Vijaya Telangana, has decided to set up solar power units at its main office as well as eight dairies and 11 chilling centres in different districts.
The federation signed a memorandum of understanding with Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) in this direction on Wednesday.
According to federation managing director G. Srinivas Rao, the TSDDCF is hopeful of saving ₹36.75 lakh power bills every year at its head office, and the savings were expected to be of the order of ₹34.18 lakh in the district offices and chilling centres.
The TSREDCO would implement the project under RESCO model, a zero investment model in which consumer would pay only for the electricity generated while the plant would be owned by the developer. The TSREDCO would also take the responsibility of maintenance and repairs of the plants for 25 years.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath