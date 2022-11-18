TSCHE launches online verification of certificates to curb forgery

November 18, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Hyderabad

Instant verification is free of cost while total verification will be chargeable

The Hindu Bureau

Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy launches the Student Academic Verification Service in the presence of DGP M. Mahender Reddy, Education Secretary Vakati Karuna, TSCHE chairman R. Limbadri and vice-chancellors of various universities, on Friday.

To curb the menace of fake certificates and instant verification of academic certificates by various agencies, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) launched the Student Academic Verification Service (SAVS) on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy launched the service in the presence of Director General of Police (DGP) M. Mahender Reddy, Education Secretary Vakati Karuna, TSCHE chairman R. Limbadri and vice-chancellors of various universities.

She appreciated the efforts put in for this new verification service as the world shrunk and students’ and job seekers’ mobility has increased.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Mahender Reddy explained the importance of the verification system and how it comes in handy for law enforcement authorities to spot fake certificates instantly, and take the necessary action. He advised the TSCHE authorities to integrate data from all the universities into a single database so that periodic data addition becomes automatic.

Prof. Limbadri appreciated the unstinted support of Mr. Mahender Reddy in the preparation of the software. He explained the salient features of SAVS that include instant verification that is free of cost and total verification that will be charged to foreign universities or companies and recruiting agencies.

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

The charge for total verification is ₹1,300 and the data of students who passed out since 2010 from 15 universities in Telangana would be available.

Ms. Karuna said that the initiative reflected the Telangana government’s commitment to root out fake certificates. Vice-chairman of TSCHE V. Venkata Ramana also took part.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US