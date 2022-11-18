TSCHE launches online verification of certificates to curb forgery

November 18, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Hyderabad

To curb the menace of fake certificates and instant verification of academic certificates by various agencies, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) launched the Student Academic Verification Service (SAVS) on Friday.

Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy launched the service in the presence of Director General of Police (DGP) M. Mahender Reddy, Education Secretary Vakati Karuna, TSCHE chairman R. Limbadri and vice-chancellors of various universities.

She appreciated the efforts put in for this new verification service as the world shrunk and students’ and job seekers’ mobility has increased.

Mr. Mahender Reddy explained the importance of the verification system and how it comes in handy for law enforcement authorities to spot fake certificates instantly, and take the necessary action. He advised the TSCHE authorities to integrate data from all the universities into a single database so that periodic data addition becomes automatic.

Prof. Limbadri appreciated the unstinted support of Mr. Mahender Reddy in the preparation of the software. He explained the salient features of SAVS that include instant verification that is free of cost and total verification that will be charged to foreign universities or companies and recruiting agencies.

The charge for total verification is ₹1,300 and the data of students who passed out since 2010 from 15 universities in Telangana would be available.

Ms. Karuna said that the initiative reflected the Telangana government’s commitment to root out fake certificates. Vice-chairman of TSCHE V. Venkata Ramana also took part.