ADVERTISEMENT

TSCHE holds meet with CRESIHRD to bolster HRD

January 19, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) held a meeting with the Centre for Research and Education in Social Integration and Human Resource Development (CRESIHRD) on Thursday to discuss the implementation of various faculty training programmes in the State.

International board members of CRESIHRD Kim Jae Hong, Min Chul Lim, Hun Mok Lee and Kim Dong Yeop met TSCHE chairman R. Limbadri, vice-chairman V. Venkata Ramana and secretary N. Srinivasa Rao.

The meeting was conducted to discuss the course of action to bring about excellence in Human Resource Development and thereby, make it stand out in terms of leadership and holistic education. The CRESIHRD board members discussed about the various global models of achieving excellence in student development with case studies from South Korea and other countries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, CRESIHRD had signed a MoU with TSCHE to work towards facilitating systematic life skills in universities across Telangana.

Later, the CRESIHRD members invited TSCHE educators to participate in the International Educators’ Forum in South Korea in July.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US