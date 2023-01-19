TSCHE holds meet with CRESIHRD to bolster HRD

January 19, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) held a meeting with the Centre for Research and Education in Social Integration and Human Resource Development (CRESIHRD) on Thursday to discuss the implementation of various faculty training programmes in the State.

International board members of CRESIHRD Kim Jae Hong, Min Chul Lim, Hun Mok Lee and Kim Dong Yeop met TSCHE chairman R. Limbadri, vice-chairman V. Venkata Ramana and secretary N. Srinivasa Rao.

The meeting was conducted to discuss the course of action to bring about excellence in Human Resource Development and thereby, make it stand out in terms of leadership and holistic education. The CRESIHRD board members discussed about the various global models of achieving excellence in student development with case studies from South Korea and other countries.

Earlier, CRESIHRD had signed a MoU with TSCHE to work towards facilitating systematic life skills in universities across Telangana.

Later, the CRESIHRD members invited TSCHE educators to participate in the International Educators’ Forum in South Korea in July.