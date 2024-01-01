GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TSCHE Chairman and Vice Chairman to continue in their posts

Chief Minister reportedly wanted the heads to continue as exam season was on hand

January 01, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

After removing chairpersons of various corporations and councils appointed by the previous government in a single stroke, the Congress government seems to have decided to continue with Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) R. Limbadri and Vice Chairman V. Venkataramana, at least till the entrance exams are completed.

Sources said Mr. R. Limbadri submitted his resignation letter to the Principal Secretary, Higher Education as soon as the Government Order removing 54 heads was issued but his resignation was withheld by the officials.

Later, when the issue was brought to the notice of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy he asked the officials to continue the TSCHE Chairman and the Vice Chairman as the entrance exams season was approaching and there was a need for experienced hands for the smooth conduct of entrance exams.

Mr. Limbadri and MrVenkataramana later attended the Chief Minister’s review of the Education department a few days ago with the senior officers indicating their continuation till the exams are over. The TSCHE conducts entrance examinations for entry into various professional courses like engineering, medicine, agriculture, law, management, education among others.

Both the officials are already on the job of identifying the universities that have to be entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the exams under the TSCHE Chairman’s supervision. Sources said Mr. Limbadri has already handed over the list of the universities and the possible candidates as the convenors of various Common Entrance Tests (CETs) to higher officials. The names would be released once the Chief Minister gives his nod.

