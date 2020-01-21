TSCHE asks autonomous colleges to focus on emerging areas of study

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) asked the autonomous colleges to focus on critical areas of emerging technologies while offering new courses to benefit the students.

At a review meeting of the Autonomous Colleges in Hyderabad, the officials discussed the best practices of the colleges and also their concerns while giving them a direction to positively use the flexibility given by the UGC in academics and administration.

Representatives of some colleges argued for more autonomy and flexibility for their day-to-day administration and academic aspects. They argued that the true sense of autonomy can be achieved only if there is less interference.

They said if the TSCHE expects autonomous colleges to graduate into centres of excellence it was important to ensure maximum autonomy.

TSCHE Vice Chairman R. Limbadri said the review also focussed on the present status, admission procedures, courses offered, syllabus, valuation, results and placements. He said some changes to be made in curriculum were suggested to them like in the emerging areas like Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Business Analytics. Try new experiments was what the colleges were told.

Mr. Limbadri said the UGC guidelines also suggest the autonomous colleges to share their experiences on introducing courses or problems arising out of valuation. He said the present review was confined to autonomous colleges in Hyderabad and this will continue for autonomous colleges in the universities followed by meeting of all the Vice Chancellors and the Registrars.