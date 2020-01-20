Telangana

TSCHE appoints convenors for 8 CETs

Chairman of Telangana State Council for Higher Education T. Papi Reddy

Chairman of Telangana State Council for Higher Education T. Papi Reddy   | Photo Credit: file photo

more-in

Common entrance tests for admissions into academic year 2020-21

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has appointed convenors for various Telangana State common entrance tests (CETs) to be held for admission into undergraduate and post-graduate courses for the academic year 2020-21.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Chairman of the Higher Education Council T. Papi Reddy stated that convenors have been appointed for eight CETs to be conducted in the coming months. Rector of JNTUH A. Govardhan is the Convenor for TS EAMCET.

Other convenors are: Director of Admissions of JNTUH M. Manzoor Hussain (TS ECET), A. Satyanarayana of Department of Physical Education, Osmania University (TS PECET), Chairperson Board of Studies of Commerce and Business Management in Kakatiya University K. Raji Reddy (TS ICET), G.B. Reddy of University College of Law in OU (TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET), Principal of University College of Education in OU M. Kumar (TS PGECET) and T. Mrunalini of Department of Education in OU (TS EdCET).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 8:19:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/tsche-appoints-convenors-for-8-cets/article30608299.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY