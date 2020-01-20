TSCHE appoints convenors for 8 CETs

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has appointed convenors for various Telangana State common entrance tests (CETs) to be held for admission into undergraduate and post-graduate courses for the academic year 2020-21.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Chairman of the Higher Education Council T. Papi Reddy stated that convenors have been appointed for eight CETs to be conducted in the coming months. Rector of JNTUH A. Govardhan is the Convenor for TS EAMCET.

Other convenors are: Director of Admissions of JNTUH M. Manzoor Hussain (TS ECET), A. Satyanarayana of Department of Physical Education, Osmania University (TS PECET), Chairperson Board of Studies of Commerce and Business Management in Kakatiya University K. Raji Reddy (TS ICET), G.B. Reddy of University College of Law in OU (TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET), Principal of University College of Education in OU M. Kumar (TS PGECET) and T. Mrunalini of Department of Education in OU (TS EdCET).