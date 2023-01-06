ADVERTISEMENT

TSBIE reduces late exam fee from ₹1,000 to ₹100 for some colleges

January 06, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has permitted students of junior colleges functioning in mixed occupancy buildings to pay the exam fee with late charge of ₹100 on January 7 and 8.

These colleges, which are functioning in mixed occupancy buildings up to 15 metres in height, were not granted permission earlier for the want of no-objection certificates from various departments. Due to the delay in granting permission, students lost the chance to pay the annual exam fee on time and had to shell out ₹1,000 as late fee.

However, following representations from the colleges and students, the government has reduced the late payment fee to ₹100 but only as a one-time opportunity. The TSBIE, in a statement, has said that principals can collect the permitted exam fee and transfer the same online to the board.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US