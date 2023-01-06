HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TSBIE reduces late exam fee from ₹1,000 to ₹100 for some colleges

January 06, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has permitted students of junior colleges functioning in mixed occupancy buildings to pay the exam fee with late charge of ₹100 on January 7 and 8.

These colleges, which are functioning in mixed occupancy buildings up to 15 metres in height, were not granted permission earlier for the want of no-objection certificates from various departments. Due to the delay in granting permission, students lost the chance to pay the annual exam fee on time and had to shell out ₹1,000 as late fee.

However, following representations from the colleges and students, the government has reduced the late payment fee to ₹100 but only as a one-time opportunity. The TSBIE, in a statement, has said that principals can collect the permitted exam fee and transfer the same online to the board.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.