TSBIE reduces late exam fee from ₹1,000 to ₹100 for some colleges

January 06, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has permitted students of junior colleges functioning in mixed occupancy buildings to pay the exam fee with late charge of ₹100 on January 7 and 8.

These colleges, which are functioning in mixed occupancy buildings up to 15 metres in height, were not granted permission earlier for the want of no-objection certificates from various departments. Due to the delay in granting permission, students lost the chance to pay the annual exam fee on time and had to shell out ₹1,000 as late fee.

However, following representations from the colleges and students, the government has reduced the late payment fee to ₹100 but only as a one-time opportunity. The TSBIE, in a statement, has said that principals can collect the permitted exam fee and transfer the same online to the board.