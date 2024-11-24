TSAT to offer General Studies for all aspirants of competitive examinations

The T-SAT (Telangana Skill Academic Training) network has decided to offer General Studies course to all aspirants of competitive examinations from Monday.

T-SAT chief Bodanpalli Venugopal Reddy said, “General Studies for All is for preparing youth for any kind of exams by broadcasting content. The plan is to broadcast 600 episodes of exam syllabi over a five-month period at two hours per day. The episodes will cover 10 subjects.”

Mr. Reddy said that T-SAT network has been providing learning content for all examinations conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission, and any other examination conducted by the Centre.

Some of the main subjects will be Telangana Movement, Indian History, Maths, Geography, Polity, Social Exclusion and General English.

The programmes will be broadcast on T-SAT (Telangana Skill Academic Training) Nipuna channel from 12 noon to 1 p.m., 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., and again on Vidya Channel from 8p.m. to 10 p.m.

