TS has no cases against law-makers: FGG

Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has pointed out that Telangana is the only state with no pending cases against MPs and MLAs thanks to the shoddy police investigation allowing them to get away scot-free.

In a press release, FGG secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy said the Supreme Court had directed the states to establish special courts to try pending cases against MLAs and MPs and Telangana Government had established the same in Feb. 2018.

It had transferred 395 cases to these special courts and judgments delivered show that there had been acquittals in 380 cases, fines imposed in 10 cases and imprisonment in four cases. The four MLAs convicted had approached the High Court to obtain stay orders and no efforts had been made thus far to appeal to the higher court, he charged.

Conviction in just 14 cases of the 395 is by itself a “poor reflection of working of the police department” as in every acquitted case, the judge has stated that the prosecution has been unable to gather sufficient evidence to prove the guilt of the accused, said the secretary.

Mr. Reddy wanted to know why the police had booked cases if it was in no position to pursue the cases against people’s representatives. The prosecution had helped law-makers to get acquitted, he said in a release.