TS writes to Centre to take up Polavaram backwater study afresh

It says study taken up by AP, CWC was for 36L cusecs against PMF of 50L cusecs

After witnessing the severe impact of Polavaram backwaters on Bhadrachalam town and its surrounding villages during the highest flood after 1986 this July, the Telangana Government has raised serious concerns over the safety of people there and requested the Ministry of Jal Shakti to conduct a backwater study afresh.

The request of Telangana to the Centre assumes significance following the recent Supreme Court order, given on September 6, suggesting the Ministry to hold discussions with all stakeholders so that the project could move forward and the concerns of affected people are addressed.

In a detailed letter, Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) of Telangana wrote to Secretary of MoJS Pankaj Kumar highlighted the need for projection measures for people affected. He said work on such an important major national project was progressing without addressing the critical concerned raised by Telangana before various fora.

He explained that Telangana was at the receiving end due to submergence all along for about 30 km stretch upstream from the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border on either side of the course of river Godavari caused by Polavaram backwaters in the recent flood. He stated that the situation could be much worse upon completion of the project and storage of water, which he said was not far off.

The Telangana official pointed out that a study that was conducted by Telangana with IIT Hyderabad had suggested that the spillway under construction with 48 gates of 16 meters x 20 meters size may not discharge 50 lakh cusecs at designed level and even the 36 lakh cusecs discharge as envisaged by GWDT could induce more submergence than what was witnessed recently.

On the backwater study carried out of AP and CWC, he said it was done for 36 lakh cusecs as against the probable maximum flood of 50 lakh cusecs. Important places in Telangana such as temple town of Bhadrachalam, adjoining villages, Manuguru Heavy Water Plant, Bhadradri Thermal Power Project, all located in the range of 120 km to 146 km upstream of Polavaram project would be affected badly.

Citing various technical reports got prepared by other stakeholder States, he said they have arrived at probable maximum flood up to 58 lakh cusecs and there was need to correct the assessment of PMF too for undertaking backwater study afresh.

Further, he suggested the need for study on river cross sections afresh keeping in mind the natural phenomenon of the river course undergoing changes due to climate change, land use, sedimentation and others. Backwater could also lead to drainage congestion and stagnation of local streams.

The technical studies carried out by AP/CWC have no mention about the area to be affected and appropriate protective embankments in Telangana, he pointed out.