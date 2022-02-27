TS working on protection, rejuvenation of rivers: Harish Rao

Work on revival of Musi to begin soon

Telangana Government led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was working on protection and rejuvenation of rivers as also revival of minor irrigation sources with the participation of people and people’s representatives, Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao said here on Sunday.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the two-day national convention of rivers, he said the government was successful in increasing the irrigation potential by harvesting every drop of rain with the help of Mission Kakatiya as also executing major and medium irrigation projects. The fact that the incidence of tank breaches had come down considerably in the State in spite of heavy rains was an ample proof of the success of restoration and revival of minor irrigation tanks.

Groundwater table had also gone up considerably during the last seven years with the construction of over 4,000 check-dams by spending about ₹6,000 crore in addition to restoration of tanks. New reservoirs and barrages with storage capacity of 141 tmc ft had also been constructed across Godavari and also taking measures to protect rivers and other water resources for future generations.

Stating that Kaleshwaram was the largest multi-level lift irrigation scheme in a record three years time. But for the delays in getting clearances for the project, it would have been completed even in lesser time. He stated that Mallannasagar reservoir constructed with 50 tmc ft storage capacity would provide irrigation facility to 13 districts and would also ensure assured drinking water supply to Hyderabad.

The government had readied Musi revival works and they would be grounded soon. He wished that Waterman of India Rajendra Singh, who was present at the convention, could celebrate his birthday on the Musi front in the next few years.

At another session earlier in the day, Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy said there were about two lakh fluorosis patients in combined Nalgonda district but the safe and protected water being provided under Mission Bhagiratha scheme had brought down the cases and no fresh case was reported from last year.

Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chairman of Telangana Water Resources Development Corporation V. Prakash Rao, Waterman of India Rajendra Singh and others were present.