TS won’t allow ToD energy charges burden proposed by Centre: Minister

March 26, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana has reacted strongly against the Centre’s fresh move to burden the electricity consumers in the Time of Day (ToD) tariff to all categories of consumers during the peak load hours – by 20% additional charges to industrial and commercial consumers, and by 10% to domestic users.

The Ministry of Power (MoP) has issued draft guidelines on March 24 asking the stakeholders, including the distribution companies (Discoms), in the name of “Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Amendment Rules, 2023 to provide their comments, if any, by April 14.

Currently, the concept of ToD is being implemented only for high-tension (HT) consumers, that too with the provision of incentive too, in Telangana.

As per the retail supply tariff for 2023-24 released by Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) on Friday, the ToD tariff for HT consumers is fixed ₹1 per unit (over and above the tariff fixed) for consumption during 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. periods. They would, however, get ₹1 per unit incentive (tariff lesser than fixed) for consumption from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

As per the MoP draft, the ToD tariff has to be specified by the State ERCs and it should not be less than 1.2 times of the normal tariff for commercial and industrial consumers and not less than 1.1 times for other consumers except agricultural consumers. Further, it stated that the ToD tariff should be made effective not later than April 1, 2024 for industrial and commercial users and not later than April 1, 2025 for other users, after installing smart meters.

Speaking at Suryapet on Sunday, Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy alleged that it’s another conspiracy being scripted by the BJP government at the Centre to deny power (electricity) to the poor, now during the peak load hours.

Stating that the BRS government did allow even the true-up charges burden on consumers by taking over charges of over ₹12,718 crore approved by TSERC, Mr. Reddy said they would not allow any type of new power tariff burden on the poor. They would not agree for the ToD tariff being proposed by the Centre and expose the BJP designs before people.

He recollected how the Centre had created hurdles in the State’s progress for its refusal to install meters to agricultural connections by reducing the borrowing limits under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act provisions. He made it clear that Telangana’s view/decision on the ToD tariff would be in favour of consumers (poor/middle class) and it would be made known to the Centre soon.