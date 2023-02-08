TS will not hesitate to approach court again seeking its share of Krishna water: Harish

February 08, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has asserted that the Telangana Government will not hesitate to approach the court of law if the Centre continues to dilly-dally on its decision on finalising the share of Krishna water to the State.

The State Government approached the Supreme Court on the issue earlier but withdrew the petition following the assurance from the Union Water Resources Minister that the issue will be resolved soon. “But months on, the Centre is still sitting on the decision. We will not hesitate to approach the court of law as we have our concerns over the share of river water,” he told the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The Finance Minister was replying to the marathon general discussion on the State budget which lasted over six hours. He wanted the BJP leaders from the State to convince their party-led Union Government if they were committed to the cause of Telangana. Referring to the achievements made by Telangana in the agriculture sector, he launched a broadside against the Centre for ignoring the interests of farmers.

While Telangana Government had spent ₹1.92 lakh crore on farmers welfare, the Centre had drastically reduced the allocations to farmers’ welfare schemes like Fasal Bima Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Allocation to food security had been cut by ₹ 90,000 crore in the latest Union Budget while the Centre had doled out largesse of ₹ 19.34 lakh crore to corporates waiving of their debts obtained from public sector banks and scheduled commercial banks.

On the financial front, he said the State’s debt to GSDP ratio would come down from 24.3 per cent to ₹23.8 per cent in the next fiscal, the Centre’s debt was growing faster than the GDP. “The debt to GDP ratio which was 55.9 per cent this year is expected to increase to 56.2 per cent next fiscal. At the same time, Telangana’s GSDP is projected to reach ₹13.5 lakh crore at the end of the current fiscal,” he said.

Mr. Harish Rao explained about the Centre’s unilateral decision to reduce loans under the FRBM Act that resulted in a net deficit of ₹15,033 crore to the State. The Centre was insisting on fixing meters to farm sector connections to avail of borrowings of 3.5 per cent GSDP, but the State Government was firmly against it. “This has resulted in shortfall of ₹16,653 crore over the past few years, but we are committed not to fix meters to farm connections,” he said.

The Finance Minister took objection to the BJP members’ comments that budget estimates were made on excessive projections and said the Central Government in fact owed Rs. 1.27 lakh crore to Telangana on different counts. While grants recommended by the Finance Commission were not released as also the dues under the Backward Regions Grant Fund, the Centre’s moves in imposing cesses and surcharges cost the State to the tune of ₹ 44,052 crore. “The Centre is mandated to devolve 41 per cent of taxes to the States, but they are being usurped in the name of cess and surcharges,” he pointed out.

The Centre on its part had not fulfilled its promise of bringing down the fiscal deficit to around three per cent by Fiscal year 21 and the deficit in the current budget was projected at 6.3 per cent. “Weak States and strong Centre appears to be the motto of the present Government,” he said. The Centre which was imposing cuts in the borrowings of the non-BJP ruled States was in fact raising huge amounts. “The Centre is raising ₹ 1 lakh crore borrowings every month, Rs. 4,618 crore every day while it was paying interest of ₹ 2,959 crore a day on an average to service the debt,” he said.