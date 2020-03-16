TS will do more than impose stay on NPR: KCR

HYDERABAD

16 March 2020 19:52 IST

Government has a policy on on the issue, says CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao assured the Legislative Assembly on Monday that the Telangana government would do much better than Kerala or any other State in the country to prevent its people suffering from the Union government’s decisions such as implementing the National Population Register (NPR).

Speaking as part of clarifications on the reply to the debate on the Appropriation Bill, the Chief Minister, responding to a plea of Floor Leader of AIMIM Akbaruddin Owaisi to announce stay on the implementation of NPR in Telangana, said the State government had taken up a resolution on its own against the Citizenship Amendment Act, NPR and National Register of Citizens.

He made it clear that the government had a policy on the issue and it would stick to it without any dilution. The fight against NPR would be a long drawn battle and he would mobilise the like-minded voices in the country against the discriminatory law. Kerala and West Bengal might have given a stay on the implementation of NPR but Telangana government would do more to prevent suffering of its people from such a law.

The Chief Minister agreed to the suggestion from Mr. Owaisi that a representative of Urdu be appointed in the State Official Language Commission since Urdu had been recognised as the second official language in the State. He also assured to hold a review meeting on the functioning of the Waqf Board soon.