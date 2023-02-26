ADVERTISEMENT

TS will champion the cause of medtech industry: KTR 

February 26, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister participates in round table on the sidelines of BioAsia

The Hindu Bureau

Industries and IT Minister has reiterated that Telangana would champion the cause of the medical devices’ manufacturing companies and take up with the Central government the issue of bringing about right policy changes to help the industry.

The Minister gave this assurance during the round table meeting on Sunday with leaders of 20 select medical devices manufacturing companies on the sidelines of the 20th edition of BioAsia here.

Discussions during the meeting centred around policy recommendations to further accelerate innovation, indigenisation and manufacturing of medical devices in the country and how the medtech devices companies could leverage the ecosystem in the State to support their global development operations.

The industry leaders made various suggestions relating to corrections in inverted duty structures, implications of high GST and challenges faced in the availability and stocking of raw materials. Mr. Rama Rao made a presentation on the overall medtech ecosystem in the State along with success stories and investment opportunities in the sector. The industry leaders applauded the efforts of the State government in promoting the medtech sector.

