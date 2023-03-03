TS wants NWDA to involve Chhattisgarh in Godavari-Cauvery link talks

March 03, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State Government has asked the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) to invite Chhattisgarh for the 17 th meeting of Task Force on Interlinking of Rivers (TFILR) scheduled to be held here on March 6, stating that any dialogue without involving that State on the interlinking of Godavari-Cauvery is meaningless.

“The proposal of Godavari (Inchampalli)-Cauvery (Grand Anicut) link involves the transfer of 141 tmc ft unutilised water share of Chhattisgarh and no meaningful discussion can be initiated and conclusion drawn for taking forward such a proposal in the absence of that State,” Engineer-in-Chief (General-Irrigation) of Telangana C. Muralidhar said in a letter addressed to NWDA.

Stating that the stand of Telangana on the issue had already been informed to the NWDA through letters dated October 20 and November 17 last year, the Telangana ENC said the TFILR meeting notice and agenda notes had no mention of Chhattisgarh’s participation. “The State is neither a member of TFILR nor a special invitee, but its presence is mandatory for the meeting since the proposals involve transfer of Chhattisgarh’s share of water,” he pointed out.

Telangana had made it clear in its earlier letters that there was no surplus water available for diversion in the Godavari Basin at 75% dependability, as estimated by Central Water Commission (CWC)/NWDA, and only the 141.26 tmc ft unutilised share of Chhattisgarh had to be used as an interim measure.

It was also brought to the notice of the NWDA that CWC was not accepting the availability of regenerated/return flows in the sub-basins while assessing water availability to projects of Telangana. However, NWDA was relying on such return flows of 217 tmc ft while assessing water balance between Sriramsagar (SRSP) and Inchampalli.

Further, during the consultation meetings Chhattisgarh too had not evinced any interest in diversion of its share of water. The revised proposal to off-take water from the foreshores of Sammakka Barrage with 6.94 tmc ft storage capacity would affect Devadula (38 tmc ft), Sita Rama (70 tmc ft) besides requirement of another 50 tmc ft from Sammakka Barrage and such proposal was “not acceptable to Telangana”.

“The benefits (42.6 tmc ft) offered to Telangana are not commensurate with its contribution and instead the Godavari-Pulichintala-Cauvery link alignment should include 12 lakh acres upland areas of Telangana for meeting irrigation needs”, Telangana suggested.

It also objected to the proposal of Bedti-Varada link in Karnataka as it envisages diversion of water from Krishna Basin (Bedti) to the Carvery Basin and suggested extension of Sthulibhadra Left Canal to Gadwal and Alampur areas to mitigate injustice done to Telangana post reorganisation of States in 1956.

Telangana had also suggested that any proposal of interlinking could be considered only after the completion of at least active construction of Mahanadi-Godavari link.