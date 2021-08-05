TS wants GRMB to postpone Aug. 9 meet

HYDERABAD

State has two important cases slated in NGT, SC that day

Uncertainty shrouds the possibility of the emergency meeting of the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) as Telangana, one of the two member States, has expressed its inability to attend the meeting scheduled for August 9 by the board, as communicated to the two States on Wednesday.

Telangana has informed the river board on Thursday, through a letter, that it has two important cases coming up in the Southern Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court on August 9. It has a contempt case against Andhra Pradesh in NGT for alleged works on Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) in violation of the Tribunal’s earlier orders.

On the other hand, Telangana also has its petition – on withdrawing its writ petition in the matter of Krishna river water sharing to allow Centre refer the matter of adjudicating the share of water among Telangana and AP to a new tribunal under Section 3 of the Intet State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, or to the existing Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal (KWDT-II) headed by Justice Brijesh Kumar – coming up in the Supreme Court on that day.

Citing the two reasons, Engineers-in-Chief (General) of Irrigation Department, Telangana, C. Muralidhar wrote to Chairman of GRMB J. Chandrashekhar Iyer on Thursday that “it’s not possible to attend the August 9 meet and the next date of the meeting may be fixed in consultation with the Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) of Telangana at the earliest possible”.

“With the other member State Andhra Pradesh making its stand already clear at the coordination committee meeting held on August 3 that it needs clarity on certain issues such as inclusion of some projects in the board’s purview schedules, which it contends not necessary, and reservations over submitting details of some projects as also on the transfer of one-time seed money, the full board meeting too would be an exercise in futile until the governments of the Members States take some decisions”, a senior engineer in the Irrigation Department told The Hindu.

The agenda for the 10th meeting of GRMB includes approval and putting in place an appropriate organisational structure to perform the functions mandated by the notification, identifying the category of posts to be filled with officers serving in the Union government and on deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at all the projects mentioned in the schedules of the notification

Further, transfer of one-time seed money of ₹200 crore each to be deposited by the two States to the river board’s account, handing over of all projects, reservoirs, dams, barrages and other structures mentioned in the schedules, on deputation of requisite staff and about getting the unapproved projects appraised and approved within six months from July 15.