TS urges Polavaram authority to maintain free flow to prevent submergence of its areas

June 04, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government has requested the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) to maintain free flow condition at the project site without impounding water, by keeping open all the 48 crest gates as also river sluices throughout the year in view of the onset of monsoon to avoid submergence in Telangana.

It has also reiterated its plea to the project authority to initiate action for undertaking a joint survey, which was also recommended by the Supreme Court and also decided at a few meetings convened by the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS), of the areas facing the threat of submergence in case of impounding water in the project.

In a letter addressed to the PPA, Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation-General) of Telangana C. Muralidhar stated that a joint survey was necessary to take flood protection measures to avoid submergence in the Telangana territory as per the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) Award.

He recollected that even the data furnished by Andhra Pradesh government at a coordination committee meeting held on April 12, it was clearly established that about 954 acres in Telangana would come under submergence with full reservoir level of Polavaram at +150 feet/+45.72 metres.

Further, the demarcation of areas impacted due to the backwater effect as per the Central Water Commission report was also required to be undertaken as a follow up to the National Green Tribunal order with respect to Kinnerasani and Murreduvagu rivulets’ drainage. It was clearly reported that the standing water at FRL in Polavaram coupled with any inflows would result in local drainage congestion in 31 other local streams along the banks even during the non-monsoon period causing frequent flash floods.

Such flash floods would result in submergence of seven mandals – Aswapuram, Bhadrachalam, Burgampahad, Cherla, Dummugudem, Pinapaka and Manuguru – due to afflux in the main course of river Godavari. “It will also cause submergence of agricultural lands and affect existing lift irrigation schemes, ITC park, and heavy water plant at Manuguru”, Mr. Muralidhar pointed out in the letter.

A technical meeting convened by the CWC on Polavaram had also consented for joint survey on seven identified major local streams’ drainage congestion in the first instance. However, AP was yet to respond to the joint survey need in spite of the letters addressed in April and May.

The Telangana ENC further stated that it had requested the CWC to undertake a joint survey even without the involvement of AP in case of its non-cooperation without further loss of time in view of ensuing monsoon season.

