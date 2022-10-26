TS urges Krishna Board to stop AP from executing unapproved project works

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Government has written one more letter, 42 nd in all, to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) requesting action against Andhra Pradesh for taking up unauthorised projects without their appraisal or approval, in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

In a letter addressed to KRMB Chairman M.P. Singh, Engineer-in-Chief (General-Irrigation) C. Muralidhar explained that Telangana Government had written over 40 letters citing project-wise violations and had requested the river board repeatedly to restrain AP from proceeding with the works taken up on several unauthorised constructions and expansion of projects without either appraisal or approval.

However, in spite of several letters, the river board did not restrain AP from executing the works. All the works cited in the letters involve large diversion of water and would seriously affect the need of the Krishna Basin areas of Telangana based on Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs, the ENC stated. The unauthorised works of the AP projects were strongly objected to by Telangana.

He reiterated that execution of such unauthorised works had to be stopped immediately without putting a precondition or handing over of the 15 components. The ENC mentioned that Chief Minister of Telangana had already requested Union Minister of Jal Shakti to restrain AP from taking up new schemes and expansion of the existing ones.

The projects/schemes/expansions mentioned in all the letters written to the river board were meant for diversion of water to outside the basin areas in AP and were in violation of the KWDT-I provisions. Such violations were also being challenged by Telangana before the KWDT-II which was adjudicating the allocation of Krishna water, Mr. Muralidhar said. Further, he stated that Telangana was also pleading for allocation of dependable water to its ongoing projects.

The ENC also asked the river board to take all violations of AP to the notice of the MoJS for taking necessary action.

He explained that 13 works of new schemes and expansion based on Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi, 10 of Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi, 5 of Kurnool-Cuddapah Canal and Muchumarri lift, 14 of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator system, 7 works of Telugu Ganga Project and Somasila system, 1 work of Guru Raghavendra lift, 3 of Veligonda Project, 4 pumped storage schemes and 4 others – all based on water drawn from Srisailam reservoir were being executed by AP without appraisal by the river board and approval of the apex council.