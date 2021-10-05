TS urges GRMB not to seek comments of A.P. on 2 dispute-free projects

Telangana government has requested the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) not to refer the detailed project reports (DPRs) of a lift irrigation project and a barrage — Chowtpally Hanumantha Reddy and Chanakha-Korata (Rudha) — submitted by it for appraisal with expeditious processing to Andhra Pradesh, stating that they were planned with allocated water during combined State.

In a letter addressed to Chairman of GRMB J. Chandrashekhar Iyer, Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) of Telangana Rajat Kumar said on Tuesday that the projects were planned well within the water allocated to Telangana and no inter-State issues were involved. The CHR lift scheme was taken up, executed and commissioned in combined AP and was in operation for the last six years.

Similarly, Chanakha-Korata barrage was an approved project as per GRMB notification of July 15 this year and was taken up as per an agreement between combined A.P. and Maharashtra. Subsequently, Telangana has also signed a pact with Maharashtra.

In such backdrop, it was not clear (to Telangana) what comments the GRMB was expecting from A.P. by referring the two DPRs for its (A.P.’s) observations and comments when there were no inter-State issues were involved between the two States — Telangana and A.P. — with regard to the two projects. Examining the DPRs at the board level and not referring them to A.P. would save time in the process of clearance of the DPRs, Mr. Rajat Kumar said.