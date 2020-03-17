TS urges Centre to sanction groundnut research centre

HYDERABAD

Scope for promoting quality groundnut crop in State, says Minister

Telangana government has requested the Centre to sanction ₹50 crore for establishing a groundnut research centre in the State to bring back the glory to extensive cultivation of the oilseed crop, which was even exported.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar, Telangana Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy explained the conditions suitable for quality production of groundnut in the State, particularly in Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba-Gadwal and Mahabubnagar districts.

Stating that improved irrigation facilities would further increase the quality, extent, production and productivity of groundnut, the Minister said the yield in the four districts was 1,611 kg per hectare and it was much higher than the national average of 1,486 kg per hectare. The area was known for both producing quality groundnut seed and crop without aflatoxin content suitable for exports.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy explained that with the help of improved irrigation facilities the farmers could grow even higher quality groundnut, provided quality seed was provided to them. As there was huge potential for export of groundnut without aflatoxin, there was need for establishing a research centre in Wanaparthy area to help and guide the farmers better, he stated.

Further, he took the notice of the Union Minister that the State government already had land for establishing the research centre and allocated it for the purpose, ₹50 crore would required for establishing the centre along with infrastructure including buildings and laboratories.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy has addressed another letter to Mr. Tomar requesting sanction of a mustard research centre and water management research centre to Telangana. He explained that water management research centre was necessary to prevent pollution of water with effective management of water for different needs such as irrigation, drinking and other purposes.