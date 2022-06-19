TS tops in inflation rate in May
Telangana State was leading in the country in terms of rate of inflation for May with the combined inflation rate of rural and urban areas pegged at 9.45%.
According to the consumer price index numbers (on base 2012=100) for rural, urban and combined released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), inflation in rural areas touched 10.32% during May while it was at 8.65% in urban areas.
The values of consumer price index in Telangana increased to 180.7 in May in Telangana as against 165.1 in the same month last year.
The Ministry said, in a recent release, that the price data was collected from selected 1,114 urban markets and 1,181 villages covering all States/Union Territories through personal visits by staff of Field Operations Division of the National Statistical Office (NSO).
NSO collected prices from 99.8% villages and 98.3% urban markets while the market prices of different commodities reported were 90% for rural and 93.1% for urban.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.