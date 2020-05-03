TS to use T COVID and not Aarogya Setu for employees

The Telangana government does not have any plan to instruct its employees to install the Centre’s Aarogya Setu app.

Downloading the app was made mandatory by the Centre for government employees days after it was said to be voluntary.

Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan confirmed this. “We have the T COVID app. We will be using this and as of now now there are no plans to ask staff to download the Aarogya Setu app,” he said.

Touching upon what the State government’s response would be to private companies which direct their employees to download the Aarogya Setu app, he said that it was the discretion of these companies.

The Secretary also said with several companies, such as those in manufacturing, resuming operations, the State government has given the nod to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation to carry to and fro workers and information has been passed down to the officials.

“Over 30% companies are operating and the RTC has transport packages for them,” he said, adding that the Information Technology sector was always operational.

Touching upon the subject, TSRTC Executive Director V. Venkateshwarlu said that the organisations wanting to hire TSRTC buses on ‘special hire’ should first approach the Department of Industries with a request. Once the request is granted they could submit it to the TSRTC. Subject to terms and conditions, the buses can then be taken on special hire.