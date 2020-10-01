TS to use every drop of river water: CM

HYDERABAD

01 October 2020 19:23 IST

Apex Council meet on river water row on Oct. 6

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed the strong resolve of State government to tap every drop of water that accrued to Telangana as a matter of right in Krishna and Godavari rivers.

While strengthening irrigation sector, the government will use river water to turn barren land into green pastures, Mr. Rao said while discussing the stand to be taken by Telangana government at the October 6 meeting of the Apex Council on river water disputes with Andhra Pradesh to be attended online by himself, his AP counterpart Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy and Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Mr. Rao said on the occasion that he was prepared even to fight with `God' when it came to protecting the interests of agriculture and farmers. “The movement for Telangana itself was linked to deprivation faced by the State in water sector. Now, a festive atmosphere prevailed in agriculture sector in separate State The farmers were a role model for rest of the country in reaping rich harvest. The State had become the foodgrain bowl of the country,” The CM said

Mr. Rao asked irrigation officials to come up with sound arguments in support of Telangana's stand at the Apex Council meeting.

Planning board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar, Adviser (Irrigation) S.K. Joshi, Principal Irrigation Secretary Rajat Kumar and Chief Adviser to government Rajeev Sharma were present.