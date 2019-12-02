TS to introduce registration of poultry farms

The State government would soon come up with a policy to help poultry industry grow, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development T. Srinivas Yadav said here on Monday.

Speaking at the first meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on the development of poultry sector in Telangana, the Minister stated that the government was planning to encourage backyard poultry rearing by supplying the high-breed birds on subsidy. Ministers S. Niranjan Reddy, E. Rajender and V. Srinivas Goud and officials of the Animal Husbandry Department participated in the meeting held to discuss the steps needed to further develop poultry sector in the State.

The Minister stated that the backyard poultry scheme being planned by the government would provide additional income to the farming community as they could generate income with sale of eggs and chicken. With about 3.2 crore egg production a day, Telangana was placed third in the country and it was placed fifth in the production of broiler birds, Mr. Yadav explained.

Stating that registration of poultry farms would be introduced in the State to help its development further, the Minister said after the meeting that the Cabinet Sub-Committee would study the issues needed to encourage the growth of the sector on a large scale by visiting other States. Although the poultry sector had achieved good growth in the State, the consumption eggs and chicken were yet to pick up.

The committee asked the Director of Animal Husbandry to collect and submit the details of small and large poultries functioning across the State. The committee felt the need to introduce poultry education at ITI, Polytechnic and Under Graduate level to improve the quality of poultry products. It was decided to have another meeting of committee on December 13.