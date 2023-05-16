TS to insist on Godavari and Sabari blocks of AP Bhavan as its share

May 16, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The State government is likely to insist on the allotment of Godavari and Sabari blocks, forming part of the AP Bhavan in New Delhi, towards its share as part of bifurcation of the property between the two Telugu States – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The two blocks are spread over an area of 8.72 acres, little more than Telangana’s allocated share of 8.41 acres of the 19.7 acre property in the national capital, to be allotted in the population ratio of 58:42 in line with the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. A file pertaining to the State’s stand on the issue is said to be under active consideration of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Union Home Ministry suggested during the last meeting with the representatives of the two States on May 4 that Telangana should take Pataudi House, comprising an area of 7.46 acres leaving the other pieces of the property to the neighbouring State.

Home Ministry’s Joint Secretary (CS) S.K. Jindal suggested that the Pataudi House would go to Telangana and the remaining lands and buildings consisting of Godavari, Sabari blocks and Nursing Hostel would go to Andhra Pradesh. “In this case, the share of land will be near about equal to that of GoT (Government of Telangana) share in population ratio and transaction cost will be minimal. Any excess share will be reimbursed by GoAP to GoT,” Mr. Jindal said. Mr. Jindal asked the two States to submit their proposals in a week’s time so that the issue could be taken forward for resolution.

The State government is, however, learnt to be of the view that Godavari and Sabari blocks are contiguous and their allotment would enable development of the property in line with the future needs. “A few yards here or there, we are firm on getting Godavari and Sabari blocks as our share,” an official said.