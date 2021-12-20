TS to host two major tourist events

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday said the Centre has decided to hold cultural events and organise sound and light shows at 75 prominent tourist sites across the country as part of the ongoing celebrations of 75 years of Independence being observed as ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahostav’.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, the Minister said these would be held in tourist sites as diverse as the Taj Mahal, Hampi, Thousand Pillar Temple, Golconda Fort, Ramappa Temple, Ajanta-Ellora Temple caves and the likes. In fact, Ramappa Temple is being considered as the venue for hosting the an all-India conference on ‘Temple Architecture’ in the last week of February next year, he said.

He reminded that the Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district has been recently given the UNESCO world heritage site status and the Pochampally village famous for the handloom sarees was recognised as the ‘Best Tourism Village’ by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

Meanwhile, Pochampally village would be hosting a national level programme on the occasion of ‘National Tourism Day’ observed on Jan.25 in association with the TS government. Youth-oriented activities are to be taken up to commemorate Swami Vivekananda birthday on Jan.12 with the participation of educational institutions along with Sri Ramakrishna Mission.

Kite festivals too are being planned in all the States next month with the support of the governments concerned and a meeting was held with the kite makers to imprint the images of the prominent freedom fighters on the kites and the celebrations logo for imbibing the spirit of the Independence struggle among the youngsters.

Meanwhile, a new mobile application is to be launched where people can upload their ‘rangolis’ to get appreciation certificates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be presiding over the celebrations committee later this month to finalise more programmes in the year ahead, he said.