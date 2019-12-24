Telangana

TS to harness 1,700 tmcft of Godavari water

The government is committed to improve the lot of farmers and make agriculture a profitable venture said Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has asserted that the State government is committed to ensure supply of 1,700 tmc ft water from Godavari river to irrigation sector and several steps in this regard have been initiated.

The Speaker stressed the need for ensuring that development and welfare goes hand in hand and that the government has accordingly prioritised agriculture and irrigation sectors towards this aspect.

Mr. Reddy was speaking at a meeting organised in Water and Land Management Training and Research Institute to mark the National Farmers’ Day on Monday. He distributed certificates to students who completed their three-month training at the institute on the occasion.

The Speaker expressed concern over the population dependent on agriculture coming down from 70% in the past to 57% at present. The government is committed to improve the lot of farmers and make agriculture a profitable venture, he said.

Dec 24, 2019

