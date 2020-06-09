TS to file review petition against SC order on ST quota

HYDERABAD

09 June 2020 21:36 IST

Chief Minister directs officials to file a review petition immediately

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that a review petition will be filed against the Supreme Court order striking down the GO No.3/2000 reserving 100 % teacher posts to the local tribes in the Agency areas.

He instructed the officials to examine the constitutional and legal aspects and file a review petition immediately in the Supreme Court.

Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao and MLA Atram Sakku met the Chief Minister here on Tuesday and submitted a representation that the Supreme Court judgement would result in injustice to the local tribes and that the government should take up legal battle.

Government previously issued orders providing 100 % reservation to the local tribes in areas included under the Fifth Schedule of Indian Constitution in the teacher posts in the local schools. Some people went to court against the GO and finally the Apex Court struck down the GO.

The TRS MLAs brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that the SC order would render great injustice to the local ST candidates. There was a provision to provide 100 % reservation to STs residing in the Scheduled Areas prior to January 26, 1950 and that provision benefited STs to some extent. But with the Supreme Court striking down that GO, the STs would be deprived of the reservation facility. They urged the Chief Minister to wage a legal battle on behalf of the State government.

Positively responding to the representation of ruling party MLAs, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the officials to file a review petition. The Constitution itself provided special rights to the STs and State government would back the STs in protecting their rights, he said.