TS to extend services of people working in different depts.

Timely payment of remuneration for contract staff soon

The State government has decided to extend the services of people working in different departments under contract/outsourcing/honorarium basis and awaiting issue of continuation orders for the current financial year till September 30, subject to fulfilment of conditions.

The decision follows the government’s intentions of ensuring timely payment of remuneration for these categories of employees every month.

The development follows instances that persons engaged on contract/outsourcing/honorarium basis are not getting their salaries in time for among other reasons want of continuation orders.

There are few thousands of people employed on contract/outsourcing/honorarium basis in different departments, especially Medical & Health, Revenue and Panchayat Raj & Rural Development departments.

All departments were directed to ensure that proposals for continuation of services of all these employees working under their administrative control should be circulated to the Finance Department immediately to ensure that continuation orders are issued on or before September 30.

Senior officials said the exercise was part of efforts to fix the cadre strength in different departments, including the number of employees on regular service, contract/outsourcing/honorarium based staff and the number of vacancies. There was however no clarity about the exact strength of staff under this category as the departments, particularly those at district-level engaged their services.

The Human Resources section of the Finance Department used to issue orders appointing people on contract/outsourcing/honorarium basis in the past, but the departments themselves started making appointments in the past few years, thereby leading to absence of clarity about the numbers.

The present order seeks to streamline the issue and enable the government to ascertain the exact number of persons employed in this category so that recruitment notifications could be issued accordingly.