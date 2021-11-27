TS to distribute NCD kits from Dec.

A kit containing medicines for diabetes, hypertension and high blood pressure would be distributed to people in Telangana from the first week of December.

A pouch titled ‘NCD Kit’ will have three pockets.

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and other Health staff would distribute the kits containing the medicines to people with the Non Communicable Diseases (NCD). The NCDs are pegged as one of the biggest threats in the coming years. Uncontrolled NCDs may lead to organ failures that debilitate lives, or worse, leads to loss of life.

Currently, around seven lakh people in the State with diabetes, and 20 lakh with hypertension are identified. These cases were detected when NCD surveys were conducted. People above 30 years were screened as part of the survey.

People with NCDs will also be given a book having the list of medicines prescribed, and next date of consultation.