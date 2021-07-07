TS to continue struggle for rights in Krishna water

‘Water row’ to be raised in Parliament

The State government has decided to continue its uncompromising struggle for protection of the interests of Telangana on all the available platforms for securing its rights on sharing Krishna river water.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has made it clear that the government will not compromise on its resolve to secure Telangana’s share in Krishna water and is committed to protect the interests of farmers of the State. The Chief Minister’s assertion comes in the light of the State Cabinet’s decision to protect the rights of Telangana in securing its share in Krishna water and continue generation of hydro electric power for operation of the lift irrigation projects launched in the State.

The Chief Minister held a high level meeting to discuss the State’s rights on Krishna water late on Tuesday where it was decided to voice the State’s concerns in the Tribunals and courts. It was decided to make a strong pitch to highlight the moves by Andhra Pradesh government in its efforts that were harmful to the interests of the State. Accordingly, it was decided to raise the issue in the forthcoming Parliament session for protection of the State’s interests.

The State has been highlighting the need to protect its interests in securing the share in Krishna waters to the Central government. It had left no stone unturned in raising its concerns with the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal and the Krishna River Management Board till date. Tuesday’s meeting discussed threadbare the injustice that had been meted out to Telangana over the past few decades and the methodology that should be adopted to secure the State’s rights in Krishna waters.

The more than six-hour meeting had resolved to ensure that there should not be any more deprival to the State, especially when Telangana was under “self-rule”. The Chief Minister was particular that the State should secure its rights on the water front and had asked the officials concerned to plan strategies in accordance with the State’s requirements.