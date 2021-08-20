TS to claim higher share of water at KRMB meeting

Officials told to explain historical injustice to Telangana at the board meeting

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday discussed with irrigation officials and ministers the argument that the State government should present at the Krishna River Management Board meeting on August 27.

The officials were told by Mr. Rao to raise voice strongly demanding equal share for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the river water from this year. The Telangana government had already written to the KRMB with this demand. On the other hand, A.P. had also approached the board with the demand that the water distribution between the State and Telangana should be in 70:30 ratio. Both these demands were part of the agenda for the meeting on August 27.

The board had also included in the agenda A.P.’s objections to hydel generation taken up by Telangana at Srisailam station.

Sources said Mr. Rao asked the officials to explain to the board the historial injustice to Telangana in river water sharing. They were told to put up a firm argument seeking equal share of water for the State as a matter of statutory right.