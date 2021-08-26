TS to attend KRMB meet on Sept.1

HYDERABAD

Telangana government has decided to attend the 14th meeting of Krishna river management board here on September 1.

The meeting was earlier scheduled to take place on August 27 but postponed subsequently. It will have an agenda of 14 issues, including the gazette notification issued by the Centre defining the scope of the river boards on the Krishna and the Godavari, water sharing between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the current year as well as issues raised by the two States.

The decision to attend the KRMB meeting was taken at a meeting convened by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with irrigation officials on Wednesday. A release of CMO later said Mr. Rao asked irrigation officials to put up a strong argument seeking the rightful share of Telangana in Krishna river water. The same should be presented at all fora going into river disputes between the two States, including water dispute tribunals. He guided them on the strategy to be adopted during the proceedings.

The State government had earlier written to the KRMB to impelement provisions of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-I (KWDT-I) from the current water year without any further delay.