TS-TET on June 12 

The State Government has announced the date for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS-TET), beginning the process for recruitment of teachers as announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao recently.

The TS-TET will be conducted on June 12 with two papers scheduled on the same day. Paper-I will be conducted from 9.30 a.m. to noon and Paper-II from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The notification regarding this was released on Thursday.

Candidates can download detailed notification and information bulletin from ‘https://tstet.cgg.gov.in’ from March 25 and make online payment from March 26 to April 11. Applications can be submitted online from March 26 to April 12.

The School Education department will conduct the exam, a statement from the member convenor, TS-TET and director, SCERT, said.