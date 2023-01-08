ADVERTISEMENT

TS technology services stun delegates from other States

January 08, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Delegates from a few foreign countries are impressed with the technology being used in delivering citizen services in Telangana and this is bound to leave a positive impression of the State among foreign countries, particularly developing countries, said chairman of the Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) Patimeedi Jagan Mohan Rao.

Mr. Rao said that two delegations from Bangladesh and Kenya visited Telangana to study the use of technology to make citizen services hassle-free and delivery of these services in the comforts of the home. There have been delegations from several States as well as those interested in learning from the technology space in Telangana.

“Between 2016 and 2021, delegations from Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, Odisha, and Jammu & Kashmir, visited the State,” he said in a statement here on Sunday.

He also said that the delegates were surprised to see more than 600 services from over 60 departments of the State government delivered on a single platform ‘MeeSeva’ (Electronic Service Delivery).

Its accessible availability in all 33 districts had caught their attention. These delegations led by senior IAS officers from various governments studied the concept of MeeSeva, T-App Folio, RTA FEST, RTDAI, and T Wallet, among others, to implement the same in their respective States. The digitisation of land records and land transactions through Dharani portal was a surprise for the officers.

