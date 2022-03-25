TS team visits Azadpur Mandi in Delhi

Plans to develop Koheda on the Delhi market lines

A delegation led by Telangana Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy visited Azadpur Mandi in Delhi on Friday to study the marketing practices being followed there so that best practices could be replicated in Koheda market here as part of developing it with international standards.

The team comprised Agriculture Commissioner M. Raghunandan Rao and Director of Horticulture L. Venkatrami Reddy. Other senior officials of the two departments also held a meeting with the officials, traders and farmers and discussed the management of market during their visit. Chairman of the Azadpur Mandi Adil Khan was also present.

Speaking during his Mandi visit, Mr. Niranjan Reddy said horticulture farmers, particularly those who grow fruit crops, need encouragement keeping in mind the changing food consumption patterns and increasing role of vegetables and fruits in a healthy diet. He stated that the consumption patterns were set to undergo more changes in the years to come with focus on greens and fruits.

The Minister said Azadpur Mandi was largest fruit and vegetable market in the country spread across 90 acres. It was established in 1975 and the market committee makes an income of ₹100 crore every year. The Minister and the officials accompanying him went round the market and examined the marketing system of fruits, vegetables and spices such as turmeric before holding a meeting with market committee officials, traders and farmers to learn about the best practices there.

Stating that the value of horticultural crops was higher although the extent of agricultural crops was much higher compared to horticulture crops, the Minister said the extent of horticultural crops too was on rise based on the increasing demand. The Telangana Government would also establish a cold storage in the Koheda market and it would be managed by Telangana State Warehousing Corporation.