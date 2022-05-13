Telangana

TS team meets Stalin

Telangana State Backward Classes Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishnamohan Rao and his team members called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai as part of a three-day study tour.

They also met TN BC Commission chairman Justice (Retired) Thanikachalam.


